By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - What a beautiful day today!  Temperatures made it into the 60s and even 70 degrees in southern counties today.  We’ll see more clouds down south and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas this evening.  Any rain will end by tomorrow morning and the weekend looks nice.  Both Saturday and Sunday will be mild with temperatures starting out in the 40s and reaching near 70 degrees each afternoon.  It will be a mix of clouds and sun and light winds on Saturday will get breezy by Sunday afternoon.  Dry conditions continue through much of next week with mild afternoon highs in the 60s.  Our next chance for rain will come with a stronger storm system that will move into the region by next weekend.

