East Texas woman opens extended stay home for young women exiting foster care

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meghan Knott grew up in foster care homes from a young age. In sharing her experience, she reveals her journey through the system was a difficult one.

“It wasn’t a good experience,” Knott said.

Each home for Megan was different from the last.

“The last two foster homes I was in, were probably the only ones that like I felt normal, but by that point I had already been done with the whole system.”

Even while in the foster care system, Knott always shared her concern for her sister, whom Knott served as a caregiver for.

“To go from being like the caregiver of my sister and then to have my sister separated,“ Knott said. “To be able to take care of my sister and then all of a sudden have somebody who they want to take care of me in a sense, I couldn’t accept it.”

In October, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported that nearly 10,289 children were in foster care with 2,365 of those kids between the ages of 14 and 17.

After leaving the foster care system at 16-years-old through the emancipation process, Knott often found challenges conducting certain business, from a trip to the doctor to getting an apartment.

“Like what are you supposed to do? You know they take you and they put you in this home... and then to go from that and you’re just on your own? Like you’re just there in a world of a million people and you don’t know what to do,” Knott said.

Now working in foster care herself, she often sees herself in a lot of the people she works with, though Knott does offer encouragement to the kids in the system.

“Their normal, this is probably the hardest thing they’ve ever had to go through, and this part’s just temporary,” Knott said. “If you can make it through all those things, you just have to hang on, its not going to be forever.”

Meanwhile, Shronica Holmes also grew up in foster care before eventually ending up in a kinship foster home, where relatives take custody of a child.

With her experience in the foster care system, she is creating a space for young women to live as part of extended foster care. It’s part of her foundation known as the Better Me Foundation, a non-profit offering resources to young adults getting ready to age out of the foster care system.

The idea came from a dream written in her vision board at 17-years-old. Fast-forward to 2023, in February she opened the Better Me Foundation.

“I actually wrote it in my senior book when I was 17,” Holmes said. “My vision was to open a girls and boys ranch for kids that did not have a mom or a dad—I’m able to now do something I’m passionate about which is foster care.”

Months later, she was able to get a home where women aging out of the foster care system can come in and live.

The home is an extension of Extended Foster Care through the state, listed as a “Supervised Independent Living Home” for young women 18-21. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that approximately 30 percent of foster youth will become homeless after aging out of the system.

“ETX only had one youth group home for the aged-out population,” Holmes said. “I was just like this is my opportunity.”

The goal of the Better Me Foundation is that they hope to train the girls to be self-sufficient once they leave the home.

“We really want to give them those every day basic skills something from just taking $25 and making it stretch for a whole week on food,” Holmes said. “We’ll have people come in and show them how to simply bake a cake, how to change a tire.

The requirements to live in the home are for the women to be enrolled in college or university, pick up a trade or work a full-time job.

“Every year we want to see them in a different spot in their life,” Holmes said. “We don’t want to see them in the same spot as if when they came in the door.”

The Better Me Foundation is now accepting applications for young women between 18 and 21 to live in the home. There are six spaces available, and the women will not have to pay out of pocket, but instead will receive a stipend through the stay to cover their expenses.

