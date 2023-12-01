Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company is expanding its FRESH by Brookshire’s brand.

BGC spokesperson Morgan Jones tells KLTV that they have purchased the land at the corner of US Hwy 259 and N. Fourth St. in Longview. The company intends to develop the land to build “a new generation FRESH by Brookshire’s store” to serve the Longview area.

BGC is working with the City of Longview and the Longview Economic Development Corporation on the potential plans. Jones said that they will make an announcement when a final decision is made.

“With more than 95 years of service to the East Texas community, we are dedicated to continuing to grow our service to our neighbors,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.