For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store

Brookshire Grocery Company confirms Longview land purchased with intent to build FRESH store
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company is expanding its FRESH by Brookshire’s brand.

BGC spokesperson Morgan Jones tells KLTV that they have purchased the land at the corner of US Hwy 259 and N. Fourth St. in Longview. The company intends to develop the land to build “a new generation FRESH by Brookshire’s store” to serve the Longview area.

BGC is working with the City of Longview and the Longview Economic Development Corporation on the potential plans. Jones said that they will make an announcement when a final decision is made.

“With more than 95 years of service to the East Texas community, we are dedicated to continuing to grow our service to our neighbors,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard

Latest News

The Kraft Heinz Co. is bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time.
Hold the dairy: Kraft’s new Mac & Cheese will be made without the cheese
These brownies are a healthier alternative to regular ones, as it adds fiber and vitamins...
Easy 2-ingredient brownies by Mama Steph
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors
David Wallace, The Cook'n Guy, showed us how to make this delicious, economical granola.
Easy homemade granola by David Wallace