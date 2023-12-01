Bat found on Longview sidewalk tests negative for rabies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A bat found in downtown Longview has been tested negative for rabies.

The bat was found on a sidewalk at Center and Tyler streets around 12 p.m. Monday. The woman who discovered it said the bat was moving. Using napkins, she placed it in a box supplied by a nearby business. Longview Animal Control picked it up, and as a precaution the bat was shipped off to be tested. The test returned negative.

Animal control says you should never handle a bat. Leave that to the experts.

Related:

Bat found on Longview sidewalk sent to Austin for rabies test

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.