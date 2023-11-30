For Your Service
WebXtra: UT Tyler offers new scholarships to University Academy students

Students attending the University Academy now have the chance to not only earn college credit through dual enrollment, but also scholarship money.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students attending the University Academy now have the chance to not only earn college credit through dual enrollment, but also scholarship money.

For each credit hour they earn in a dual enrollment class with UT Tyler, they will also get a $100 scholarship once they are full-time freshmen at the university. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with David Barron, the vice president of enrollment management, about the new scholarship and opportunity for the charter school students.

