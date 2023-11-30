WebXtra: UT Tyler offers new scholarships to University Academy students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students attending the University Academy now have the chance to not only earn college credit through dual enrollment, but also scholarship money.

For each credit hour they earn in a dual enrollment class with UT Tyler, they will also get a $100 scholarship once they are full-time freshmen at the university. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with David Barron, the vice president of enrollment management, about the new scholarship and opportunity for the charter school students.

