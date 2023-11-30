Lufkin hospital’s CEO explains construction plan for main facility, ER

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A $13.5 million construction project is underway for Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Visitors and patients may notice construction site barriers at the main entrance off Gaslight Blvd. CEO Jose Echavarria said they are in the first phase of remodeling the hospital’s entrance off Gaslight Blvd. They expect it to be completed in January.

“We’re doing some spruce up and getting new floors. Just making it a better entrance for our community and patients,” he said.

As of Thursday, visitors and patients are redirected to use the surgery entrance facing Loop 287.

The ER department has nine rooms. Echavarria said the facility sees 90 patients a day and last year, there were 30,000 ER visits.

He said the 1,800 square foot expansion will provide 12 new rooms.

“More than double in size will certainly give the space [medical personnel] need to see more patients here in our community,” said Echavarria.

He said they will have 16 new job openings and up-to-date medical equipment to accommodate the additional rooms.

“We also want it to make it seem like it’s a smooth transition between the previous ER and the new expansion. We don’t want it to be any differentiating between the two for the patients,” explained Echavarria.

He said the expansion was approved before COVID-19, delaying the start date. Once construction begins, a temporary ER site.

“Our team definitely needs a little bit more space to continue to grow and expand and continue to offer those services to our community,” said Echavarria.

Construction for the ER expansion is scheduled after the new year.

