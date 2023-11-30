WebXtra: Gilmer charity drive delivers gift bags for expecting mothers

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - There are many charity drives in East Texas during each holiday season focused on helping those less fortunate or in need.

Making sure that even the smallest group in need is not left behind, that was the target of a youth girls organization today.

25 new baby gift bags were delivered to the ‘Open Door Resource Center’ in Gilmer. Made by 16 year old Caroline Duke, who is a Frontier Girl.

The packages are intended to brighten the outlook of young women who are expecting babies.

Similar to Girl Scouts, Frontier Girls is a scout-like curriculum that promotes community service, patriotism, life skills and leadership.

Caroline talks about how she came up with the idea, and Center Director Teresa Owen tells of how important they will be to the women who receive them.

