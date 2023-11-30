For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Gilmer charity drive delivers gift bags for expecting mothers

Caroline talks about how she came up with the idea, and Center Director Teresa Owen tells of how important they will be to the women who receive them.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - There are many charity drives in East Texas during each holiday season focused on helping those less fortunate or in need.

Making sure that even the smallest group in need is not left behind, that was the target of a youth girls organization today.

25 new baby gift bags were delivered to the ‘Open Door Resource Center’ in Gilmer. Made by 16 year old Caroline Duke, who is a Frontier Girl.

The packages are intended to brighten the outlook of young women who are expecting babies.

Similar to Girl Scouts, Frontier Girls is a scout-like curriculum that promotes community service, patriotism, life skills and leadership.

Caroline talks about how she came up with the idea, and Center Director Teresa Owen tells of how important they will be to the women who receive them.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard

Latest News

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists
Jeffrey Scott Headrick, 38, was booked into the Smith County Jail
Longview man charged with online solicitation of 14 year old after sting operation
Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount Pleasant...
WebXtra: Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount Pleasant community
WebXtra: Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount...
WebXtra: Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount Pleasant co