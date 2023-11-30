For Your Service
Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Industries is hosting their 57th annual lighting of the Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit in downtown Lufkin.

This tradition was started in 1966 after an employee decided to decorate a smaller pumping unit for the holidays.

Long-time Rudolph assembler Luther Rains said he’s been helping bring this tradition to light for more than 20 years.

“We have children who come and that’s the most wonderful thing they think they’ve ever seen. There’s nothing to me personally most beautiful than a child smiling,” he said.

Rains said it brings him joy to assemble Rudolph.

“To me it’s part of being in East Texas is getting to see Rudolph, and we have people who come from miles around to see it,” said Rains.

Lufkin Industries Vice President, Keith Gee said he remembers seeing the Rudolph pumping unit when he was a child.

“My children now get to see it, and so it’s a fun multigenerational long-standing tradition,” said Gee.

Rains said he looks forward to lighting Rudolph every year.

“I don’t think people realize how many lives it’s touched over the years,” said Rains.

“It really is an honor and a privilege to be a part of a community, to continue to be a part of the community and especially to be a part of this season, and to continue to light up Rudolph as a part of this tradition,” said Gee.

Rudolph the red-nosed pumping unit lighting will begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Lufkin.

