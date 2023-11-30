Tyler Christmas parade organizers explain decision to cancel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re learning more about the decision to cancel this year’s Rose City Christmas Parade, which was set to happen Thursday, Nov. 30. With rain and storms in the forecast, the Rotary Clubs of Tyler made a decision to cancel the parade.

“It’s not something we take lightly,” said David L. Jones, a member of the parade executive committee. “It was a very difficult decision for us to make. But in the long run, I think it’s the best decision and the most prudent thing to have done.”

And while it made sense to not have the parade on Thursday, parade-goers and participants have questioned the decision to cancel the event altogether, instead of rescheduling.

“We tried the idea of postponing and picking another date. But many of our key factor people in the parade are not available because they had already made other plans on those potential dates. And so, without some of our key people the parade was just not would have been the same,” said Jones.

Those key participants include the bands, Clydesdale horses, and Santa and Mrs. Claus, Jones said. And while there was no alternative date for this year’s parade, that will change beginning next year.

“We’re looking at Dec. 5 for the primary next year and Dec. 12, 2024, tentatively to be the backup,” said Mary Burch, parade executive committee member.

Entry fees paid by participants will be refunded, according to parade organizers.

“It’s been a learning experience for everyone. And we want the community to know that we as the Rotary Clubs of Tyler are very supportive of their help and would greatly appreciate them working with us to continue to make the parade better,” said Jones.

The City of Tyler has rescheduled its Christmas Tree Lighting event for Tuesday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5;30 p.m. on the downtown square.

