Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of turquoise from a home in Henderson County.

Jennifer Rebecca Kinabrew, 52, of Athens, Coy Ray Boles, 43, of Athens, and William Chad Trussell, 49, of Dayton, are each charged with theft over $300,000. Boles is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to a press release, a burglary report was filed in the Murchison area, where the turquoise had been stolen. The sheriff’s office then served a search warrant at a home on County Road 3715, where they found Kinabrew with some of the turquoise, according to the release. Boles was also found with some turquoise, along with methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office then obtained a warrant to search a home on Ingram Street in Brownsboro, where they found more turquoise and arrested Trussell.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said cooperating witnesses assisted with the discovery of the stolen turquoise.

The press release states more charges could be filed.

