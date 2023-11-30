For Your Service
Thursday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this morning are in the 50s with scattered showers already out there as we start the day. The chance for rain increases through the morning into the afternoon, with a likely chance (90-100%) for thunderstorms today. There is a possibility that we could see a few strong to severe storms, including a couple isolated tornadoes, today. Due to this possibility, today remains a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to come to an end tonight, and we’ll hold onto a low chance (20%) for rain on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures today will top off in the 60s, and though a front moves through East Texas tonight, highs will remain in the 60s for tomorrow and the weekend. With today’s chance for severe weather, please make sure you remain weather alert and have multiple sources for reliable weather information. Our KLTV and KTRE weathers apps are one, Thundercall is another, NOAA Weather Radio is one as well. Have a great, and safe, Thursday.

Andrew's 7 Day Forecast
Andrew's 7 Day Forecast(KLTV/KTRE)

