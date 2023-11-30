For Your Service
Sulphur Springs man gets 7 years for traffic deaths of 4

Gerald Lee Adams
Gerald Lee Adams(Hopkins County Jail)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has sentenced a Sulphur Springs man to seven years in prison in connection with a vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of four people in December 2022.

Judge Eddie Northcutt handed down the sentence for Gerald Lee Adams, 61, on Wednesday.

According to a crash report by DPS, Gerald Lee Adams, 61, was traveling northbound on State Highway 19 when he failed to control his speed and struck the rear of two stationary vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto County Road 4764. Upon collision one of the vehicles moved into the southbound lane of SH 19 were it then collided with two vehicles travelling south. All of the passengers in that vehicle died on the scene. A total of nine people where injured and transported to a hospital in Sulphur Springs.

The report indicated that Adams was “inattentive” due to personal issues.

