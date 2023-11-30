For Your Service
State won’t seek death penalty for Tyler man accused of killing dentists

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County District Attorney’s Office has announced it will not seek the death penalty for a Tyler man accused in the deaths of two dentists.

Steven Alexander Smith, 41, is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair.

The DA’s office filed the election paperwork on Monday.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Smith was told he would no longer be allowed to be a patient at Affordable Dentures & Implants after his mistreatment of the staff and doctors. After storming out of the clinic, the affidavit said Smith came back in a short time later, forced his way into the building and shot the two doctors with a pistol.

Smith has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Dec. 21 is Judge Debby Gunter’s court.

