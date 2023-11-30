State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith held a press conference Thursday to discuss the resignation of Steve Westbrook, former executive director of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

According to Smith, Westbrook is accused of mismanaging organization funds. Smith, who serves as president of the association, said he was made aware of Westbrook’s alleged wrongdoing on Nov. 16. On Nov. 17, Westbrook was placed on administrative leave. On Wednesday, a meeting was held in Austin to discuss the allegations. At this meeting, Westbrook’s resignation was accepted by the board of directors in lieu of expulsion, Smith said.

Westbrook’s alleged mismanagement came as a shock to the board who appointed him, Smith said.

“Integrity can be lost in a snap of the fingers,” said Smith. “And that’s what’s happened in this situation.”

Westbrook served in the association for 22 years. As a result of this incident, Smith said Westbrook will forfeit his license as a peace officer to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and will pay full restitution to the association for any funds that may be found to have been mismanaged. The association has retained an accounting firm and a law firm to investigate the alleged wrongdoings, and Westbrooks’ restitution will be determined by an audit that Smith said will examine the past six years of operations. Among other investigators are forensic auditors and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

According to Smith, the board unanimously approved an interim executive director to serve in Westbrook’s place. Skylor Hearne served in the Texas Department of Public Safety for 26 years, and will stand in until a permanent executive director is appointed.

Smith said that two people will handle funds for the association from now on to prevent a similar situation from occurring.

