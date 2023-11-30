For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
Subway will be adding footlong chocolate chip cookies to its menu at restaurants nationwide...
Subway’s footlong chocolate chip cookies are coming soon
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips