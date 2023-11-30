For Your Service
Rare blonde raccoon makes repeat visits to home, resident says

A woman in Iowa has been building a special bond with a very unique-looking raccoon. (Source: KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORNICK, IOWA (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in Iowa has been building a special bond with a very unique-looking raccoon.

Krystal Folsom said has lived in her home in Hornick – near the Nebraska state line – for eight years and has always been visited by many raccoons.

But recently, she said she has been seeing a blonde raccoon with tan and white markings.

“To see that, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, where did it come from?’” Folsom said.

She said she believed the raccoon was probably albino, but her research suggested something even more rare.

“So, I got on the internet thinking it was albino, and the research has showed me, no, it’s a blonde raccoon, which is very rare,” she said. “It has to do with the pigment in their skin. The recessive genes have to be just perfect for it to come out as blonde, so every night I’m watching for it.”

Folsom said she started putting out corn and grapes to keep all the raccoons coming around, hoping to catch a glimpse of the blonde one again.

She said Tuesday night, her special friend made another appearance.

“It’s just very interesting to me, and everyone that I have shown has never heard of a blonde raccoon,” she said.

Folsom said she is excited to keep feeding her furry friend, hoping it sticks around for a while. Folsom said she is an animal lover and is glad this raccoon decided to visit her home.

