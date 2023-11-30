For Your Service
Police: Tyler man pulls machete in argument over parking lot speed

Christopher Michael Rockwell
Christopher Michael Rockwell(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail after allegedly threatening a group of women with a machete during a Wednesday argument.

Christopher Michael Rockwell, 35, is charged with aggravated assault. His bond has not yet been set. He was arrested after Tyler police responded to a call regarding a fight at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to Rockwell’s arrest affidavit, officers arrived around 1:04 p.m. to find that the man had been involved in a “verbal screaming argument” with a group of women in the parking lot.

The document said a woman had confronted Rockwell after seeing him speeding through the lot. She reportedly told police that she and other women began arguing with Rockwell, at which point he left his vehicle with a machete in his hand. Rockwell allegedly approached the women with the weapon while making threats until they retreated to the apartment buildings.

