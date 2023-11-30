For Your Service
Paul Pewitt's athletic director, head football coach resigns

.
.(Pewitt CISD)
By Colten Sneed
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Texas (KLTV) - The search for Paul Pewitt’s next athletic director and head football coach is underway. Cedrick Dorsey has resigned from his position after his third season leading the Brahma football team and athletic department.

Dorsey’s first year in 2021 was his most successful. The Brahmas finished that season with a 5-5 record. The team would win five total games the next two seasons. The team finished the most recent season with a 3-7 record.

The district confirmed that the Dorsey’s resignation was accepted and he will finish the school year with the district.

Members of the 1994 John Tyler High School football state champion team.
ETSO plans ‘Gridirion Symphony’ honoring East Texas high school football
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
