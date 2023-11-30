East Texas (KLTV) - Showers begin moving in after midnight tonight and waves of rain will be in the forecast off and on all day long on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be likely and a few storms could become strong to severe, especially in Deep East Texas during the afternoon hours. Rain looks to move out Thursday night with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in southern counties Friday late afternoon, but by the weekend, rain chances are gone and we begin to dry out through next week.

