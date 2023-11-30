Longview man charged with online solicitation of 14 year old after sting operation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan is in jail following his arrest related to online solicitation of a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jeffrey Scott Headrick, 38, of Longview, is accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a person he believed was 14 years old. That person was actually part of an undercover operation undertaken by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

The affidavit says that an undercover agent created an account on a social media app, posing as a 14-year-old girl, and that Headrick, calling himself Jeff, responded to the profile by messaging her. The conversation moved from the app to texting. When the person told Headrick she was only 14, the affidavit said that Headrick began using sexual language toward her, asking her for phone sex, and then sending her an explicit picture.

According to the document, Headrick knew this was illegal, as he said to the person he believed was a young teenage girl that “nobody can know what we do, ok.”

It also said that Headrick continued to pursue further sexual interaction with her for several days, and said that since he did not own a car, she should have her 16-year-old friend drive her and join them at his residence for sex.

Using various methods to find his location and confirm his identity, he was arrested in Tyler and booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.