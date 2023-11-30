For Your Service
Longview High sends 2 students to prestigious state FFA competition

Two Longview high schoolers are on the road to the state Future Farmers of America (FFA) Leadership Development Events (LDE) competition; a historic first.
By Arthur Clayborn and Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two Longview high schoolers are on the road to the state Future Farmers of America (FFA) Leadership Development Events (LDE) competition; a historic first for the school.

Maggie Mayes, a Lobos senior, and freshman Lane Foreman both qualified for the highly competitive spots at state in their respective categories. Mayes qualified in job interviewing, where students prepare all the elements of a typical vetting process and are judged on their professionalism, organization and delivery. Foreman is competing in the Greenhand Creed competition, where students deliver the creed and answer questions about its contents. The student body gathered Thursday to send the pair off to the event.

According to Agricultural Science Teacher Cyler Frost, two students at once is a first for the school. Unlike most UIL competitions, the FFA competitors are not categorized from 2A to 6A for the LDE. Instead, Mayes and Foreman are among the top 24 students in their respective events as state qualifiers. Longview sent one student to the exclusive competition last year and one in 2010, Frost said, but no other Lobos have ever qualified as far as records show.

The LDE competition will be held at Sam Houston University on Dec. 1.

