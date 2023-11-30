For Your Service
Jan. 6 suspect who later fired a gun toward Texas officers gets 2 years for firearm charge

This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in...
This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Nathan Donald Pelham, shows Pelham, circled in red, appearing on police-worn camera footage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Pelham, a Texas man who shot towards sheriff's deputies making a welfare call to his house on the day he'd agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.(Justice Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man who shot toward sheriff’s deputies who were making a welfare call to his house on the day he had agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Nathan Donald Pelham, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Dallas. Pelham was accused of firing the shots from his rural home on April 12, the day he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Prosecutors say Pelham had agreed to surrender on the Capitol riot charges when he was contacted by an FBI agent. Later that day, though, a deputy from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the house about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of Dallas in response to a welfare call made by a relative. A child was sent out of the house and deputies began to hear gunshots, according to court records. The Justice Department said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators say Pelham entered the Capitol wearing goggles and a hat with the Proud Boys’ logo, but later denied affiliation with the extremist group. He allegedly stayed inside the Capitol for about seven minutes. About two months later, Pelham was stopped while attempting to enter Canada and told Border Patrol agents that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, court records show.

He was sentenced to time served in the Capitol riot case in September.

