Grand jury indicts Tyler trio for capital murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted three Tyler residents for their alleged involvement in a robbery turned murder.

Anthony Lee Taylor, 48, Herbert Simpson, 54, and Stephanie Brasher, 42, were indicted on Nov. 9 for capital murder by terror threat or other felony. The three are accused in the murder of Warren Edward Rogers, 61, who was found dead inside his apartment in the 1600 block of West Mims Street on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brasher told police she was friends with Rogers and was aware of monthly checks he received as a veteran. The three had reportedly planned to rob the man, and the plot turned into a murder when Simpson allegedly shot Rogers and his own hand by accident.

Simpson was tied to the scene by investigators through blood found on the floor, Brasher by DNA found on a Dr. Pepper bottle in the home, and Taylor was implicated in a police statement by Brasher, the document said. Additionally, a third party came forward to tell police that he had been told of the murder by both Simpson and Brasher. This informant was reportedly able to give the names of all three suspects.

The three suspects do not yet have hearings scheduled in court. According to the Smith County district attorney, a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty has not been made.

