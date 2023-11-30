FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on the use of formaldehyde in hair-straightening products like perms or relaxers.

This comes after studies that show women who frequently use the products are at a higher risk of uterine, ovarian, and breast cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency describes formaldehyde as a “colorless, flammable gas” that can cause health effects when exposed. Formaldehyde is released into the air as a gas when the products are heated in hair-straightening products.

One study by the National Institutes of Health found that black women may be more affected due to higher use. It stated that women who self-reported frequent use were more than twice as likely to later develop uterine cancer than women who did not use the products.

“Formaldehyde though can interfere with hormone regulation in the body and when it’s used in areas like on the scalp, there’s increased absorption,” said UT Health Oncology Nurse Practitioner, Brice King.

However, researchers say it is not confirmed if formaldehyde is the leading cause of these cancer, as there are other known chemicals in these products.

“It could be the formaldehyde doing it, but it could be one of the others and until we have more data to actually nail it out, banning just one thing may not be the answer,” said King.

At Hairspray Family Salon in Flint, you won’t find hair relaxer services. Hairstylist, Chelsea Anderson never offered it since she began doing hair 11 years ago.

“I thought it was a very harsh chemical and I didn’t like it on my hair, so I didn’t want to put it on anyone else’s scalp. I would get a chemical burn. I would notice that my hair was thinning.”

Anderson offers chemical-free alternatives like smoothing treatments and the silk-press.

“And if a relaxer can eat through a Coke can, what do you actually think that it could do to you?” said MarQuita Erwin, a hairstylist at HG Studio Day Spa in Tyler who offers alternatives as well. But they still offer relaxers.

“But I can’t make a client not want it. I just give them the information and then what I know about relaxers. You have those ones that’s used to getting relaxers. And that comes from back in the day.”

But if the ban is approved, “I think it will push black women to find more natural things for their hair, embracing their natural texture,” said Anderson.

The target date for the proposed ban is set for April.

