For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard

Latest News

Chapel Hill ISD uses student-run bistro for CTE culinary program training
Chapel Hill ISD uses student-run bistro for CTE culinary program training
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general investigating decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Maggie Mayes and Lane Foreman at their send-off Thursday morning.
Longview High sends 2 students to prestigious state FFA competition