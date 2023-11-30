For Your Service
City of New London issues boil water notice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of New London has announced that due to conditions found recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the system to notify customers to boil their water before consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

If you do not want to boil water, you can purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water systems officials will announce it to the public.

Contact Vicki Gerhardt at city hall at 903-895-4466, or James Boggus, Director of Public Works, at 903-987-0292.

