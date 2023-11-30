Chapel Hill ISD uses student-run bistro for CTE culinary program training

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill High School students rolling up their sleeves to make meals for the faculty and staff, all prepared by them.

The bistro opened last school year, but this year CTE Culinary Instructor Nicole White wanted to bring the bistro back and breathe more life into it.

“I like to set our program to teach our students for real world experiences,” White said. “They need to know that when they come into the back of house that things are going to be extremely busy.”

The employees running the bistro are none other than the students themselves. Each student enrolled in the program has a different role to tackle, from dishwasher to kitchen manager, even cashier to chefs.

“We have front of house where the students run the bistro, they can do customer service,” White said. “As far as back of house we have everything from dishwasher to kitchen manager... prepping, whether it be the fryer or the toaster or anything.”

The students working in the back of the house will receive orders from a screen in the kitchen. They line up in an assembly-line to prep the meals before packing it up for the orders. The menu on display uses some of White’s recipes from soups to sandwiches.

“It’s almost surreal seeing a student execute my recipes without having to ask me what the ingredients are,” White said. “It kind of makes me really proud.”

Some of the students even use the skills they learn in the classroom setting for their jobs outside of school. 12th grader and Culinary President Paisly Baxter earned her managers license through the culinary program, also learning under her manager at work.

“Having leader roles here has actually really helped me at my job outside of work,” Baxter said. “I’m working under my manager because I got my manager’s license through this.”

With the skills she learned in the culinary program, Baxter hopes to open up a cupcake truck and travel across the country.

“I want to open a cupcake truck like a food truck, but just for cupcakes, and see like just different places and how I can spread what I like to do to everybody else,” Baxter said.

Aside from teaching the kids how to cook meals for their teachers, they’re able to pick up skills they can apply for the real world.

“I want my students to know they can accomplish anything,” White said. " I want them to know that they can feed themselves more than scrambled eggs or ramen... no matter what, I have fed love into them and they can put that into the world.”

