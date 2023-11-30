For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Calgary in action against Dallas following overtime victory

The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (13-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-10-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 9-10-3 overall. The Flames have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas has a 13-5-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 record in road games. The Stars are 7-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won the last matchup 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has scored five goals with six assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released