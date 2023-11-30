For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bidens to take part in National Christmas Tree lighting

In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the White House as a crew works to lift it back up after it fell, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, amid high winter winds.(AP Video)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree lighting is still a go for Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the event on the White House Ellipse.

According to the National Park Service, the 40-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday during heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

After replacing a snapped cable, the tree was back upright later that day, an official said.

The tree had been planted two weeks ago.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s musical performances include Dionne Warwick and St. Vincent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Talia Smith
Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Chasity Head
Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children

Latest News

FILE - Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of BMI Icons awards, pose together before...
After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall
WebXtra: Some have concerns with new iPhone contact sharing method; here’s why you shouldn’t
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
Trio accused of stealing $300K of turquoise from Henderson County home
WebXtra: UT Tyler offers new scholarships to University Academy students
WebXtra: UT Tyler offers new scholarships to University Academy students