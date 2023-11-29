WebXtra: Longview mayor receives award from Boy Scouts of America
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas mayor is getting recognized for his service to his community with a prestigious award from the Boy Scouts of America.
At Pinecrest Country Club in Longview , Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack was awarded the “2023 Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award” from the Boy Scouts of America.
Mack, a former boy scout himself, accepted the award with humility and spoke with KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark.
