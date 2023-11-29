For Your Service
WebXtra: Longview expands parking at Guthrie Park due to influx of visitors

A Longview park has seen a rise in visitors in the wake of the pickleball phenomenon. The city decided it was time to accommodate them with more parking spaces.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview park has seen a rise in visitors in the wake of the pickleball phenomenon. The city decided it was time to accommodate those visitors with expanded parking.

According to Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley, the city had a study done which revealed the optimal amount of parking to add to Guthrie Park would be 24 spaces. Yeakley said they could have done more, but they didn’t want to take up more space with an unnecessarily large lot.

The parking area comes at a cost of $218,000 to the city, and Yeakley said they hope to see the finished product by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

