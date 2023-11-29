WebXtra: Firefighters lend helping hand to Gladewater toy drive

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department pitches in to help ensure kids will have presents for Christmas Day.

For the past 18 years in Gladewater, Darla Ferguson has organized a toy drive for needy children in the area.

This year they’re trying to collect enough toys to give 245 children something under their tree.

But time is running out to collect and package enough toys as the distribution is set for the first or second week of December.

Coming to the rescue are members of the Gladewater Fire Department, who sort, package and many times deliver the gifts from their fire engines.

Ferguson hopes she can help all the children in the time remaining.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.