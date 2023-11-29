WebXtra: East Texas Symphony Orchestra prepares tribute to area football champs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the John Tyler 1994 State Champion football team gathered at the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Offices on Wednesday morning. ETSO is composing a “gridiron symphony” that will tell the story of two teams throughout the course of a game, featuring classical symphony music and original music honoring East Texas Friday night lights. Members of the ‘94 team have met with ETSO members to tell their stories about one of the most iconic teams in East Texas history. The show is on March 23 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

