Tyler woman gets 5 years probation in traffic death of friend

A Tyler woman indicted for criminal negligent homicide after the death of a friend has been sentenced.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman indicted for criminally negligent homicide after the death of a friend has been sentenced.

Talia Janae Smith, 22, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, after Patrianna Damrye Pettigrew, 18, of Tyler, was killed in a crash on SH 31 about eight miles east of Tyler in May of 2021. Pettigrew was the passenger in the vehicle which Smith was driving, and Smith was found to have negligently caused the death of the woman. On Wednesday, Smith appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court to enter a guilty plea, and received five years deferred adjudication.

Pettigrew’s mother was contacted and is aware of the plea agreement. It was noted in court that the women were close friends, and part of Smith’s plea agreement included a condition that she continue therapy and counseling for the incident.

Tyler woman dies in 2-vehicle head-on collision on SH 31 East

