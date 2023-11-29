Tyler woman gets 18 years for traffic death of 2 children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been sentenced for the deaths of her two children in 2022.

Chasity Breann Head, 33, was arrested on May 30, 2023, after a July 5, 2022, traffic incident that resulted in the deaths of her children, Aiden Rice, 8, and Kyleigh Head, 13. Head pleaded guilty to her two charges of manslaughter on Oct. 24, and appeared in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court for sentencing on Wednesday. Head received 18 years confinement for each charge to be served concurrently. She was given credit for time served.

In court Wednesday, several family members gave their testimonies. First to speak on behalf of the state was Head’s stepfather, who described his close relationship with the deceased children and expressed his pain and sadness related to the incident. Head’s cousin spoke as well, and her testimony reflected the same close relationship with the children and her sadness following their deaths.

On behalf of the defense, the fathers of the children gave their testimonies as well. Kylee’s father said Head was a good mother, and claimed he had a strong co-parenting relationship with the woman. Upon questioning by the state, he admitted he was was in prison for some time and was unable to be around his daughter as much as he’d have liked as a result. Aiden’s father said he did not want charges pressed against Head, though he was aware she had THC in her system during the fatal crash.

The state argued that probation is not the message to send to the community regarding a woman who had smoked marijuana before and after a crash resulting in the death of her children. They said Head had claimed she was not intoxicated during the crash, but that she continued to smoke marijuana for nearly a year after the incident. The state asked for 20 years confinement, but agreed not to request consecutive sentences.

The defense asked for probation or a maximum of five years confinement as Head has to deal with the consequences of her actions for the rest of her life. The state responded that the children were the victims of the crash, not Head.

Heaton said that Head seemed remorseful, and it was obvious the fathers of the children did not want her to be imprisoned. However, Heaton said the glaring negative in the case was Head’s continued use of marijuana after the crash. Due to Head’s reckless actions, he decided on a concurrent sentence of 18 years for each charge of manslaughter with a right to appeal.

