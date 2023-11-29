For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man arrested for improper relationship between teacher, student

Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail tonight after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Davian Isaiah Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship between an educator and a student. His bond on those charges totals $500,00.

We have reached out to law enforcement and Tyler Independent School District for comment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday
Clyde Finely
Marion County authorities ask for help finding missing man
Salvatore Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan.
Missing 88-year-old man found safe, Lufkin police confirm

Latest News

The United Way of Smith County is holding its annual “Tyler Gives” fundraiser this Giving...
East Texans open wallets for annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser
Cherokee County Commissioners approved the purchasing of 75 AEDs, or automated external...
Cherokee County commissioners agree to purchase 75 new portable defibrillators with ARPA funds
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
Tyler veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs