Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the annual Rose City Christmas parade now canceled many who were going to participate are beginning to feel the disappointment.

For nearly a month members of Life Church Tyler had been working on a float for the parade. On Monday, they received a call to let them know the event had been cancelled.

“I think I was processing the fact that it was actually canceled, and it was not going to be rescheduled. In my mind, I knew there was a chance of rain on Thursday, but we still kept moving forward because we just assumed it would be rescheduled,” said Ashley Bankard the community outreach director for Life Church Tyler.

Since 2018, the church has participated in this parade and this year’s theme was going to be Polar Express, bringing that holiday feel to the community. However, making sure the float is ready for the parade is a challenge.

“Having to leave work, drive here work for several hours every evening, missing out on different activities,” said Ashley.

For the past three weeks, those who volunteered spent an average of four to five hours a day working on the float. In just material alone, they have spent over $1,000 dollars.

Despite the long hours and high costs, they do this every year to give back to the community.

“The day of the parade there’s no feeling like that, seeing the waves and smiles of the people makes it all worth it,” said Adam.

With this year’s parade being canceled they’re being cautious for next year.

“I’m really going to consider next year how much work, how much time, how much money we invest in it. Especially if it gets rained out and canceled again,” said Ashley.

For the time being, the church has decided to tear down the float and save as much of what they can for next year’s parade.

