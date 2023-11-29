Son of Smith County clerk pleads guilty to evading arrest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of the Smith County clerk and a Smith County commissioner pleaded guilty to evading arrest Wednesday morning.

Lance Ashley Phillips, 40, of Tyler, turned himself in on July 29 for an evading arrest detention charge after allegedly disturbing a court session in Winona two days prior. He was also charged with false report inducing an emergency response and contempt of court in the incident, and was held in the Smith County Jail on over $100,000 in total bonds until Aug. 3. On Wednesday, Phillips appeared in Judge Clay White’s court to enter a guilty plea. He received 30 days confinement for evading arrest, and the other charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal. Three charges of legal process simulating were dismissed as well.

In the original incident, Phillips had appeared in the courtroom in support of Cody Voss, according to Constable Josh Joplin. Voss was with Derek Phillips, Lance’s brother, on the night of March 28 when officers initiated a traffic stop on Voss which ended in the arrest of Derek and Voss, as well as Karen Phillips. Voss had a pretrial hearing on Thursday, July 27, regarding a failure to identify charge.

Phillips reportedly attempted to stand in for Voss in the hearing, and after Judge Curtis Wulf informed Phillips that he was not allowed to do that, the accused left the courtroom yelling “Curtis Wulf is a criminal!” Wulf then ordered officers in the courtroom to take Phillips into custody for contempt of court. At that, Phillips ran away, went outside, and ran across Hwy 155, narrowly avoiding being hit by an 18-wheeler, Joplin said. He was not seen again until turning himself in on July 29.

Phillips will receive six days credit for time served towards his 30-day sentence.

