For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Son of Smith County clerk pleads guilty to evading arrest

Lance Ashley Phillips
Lance Ashley Phillips(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of the Smith County clerk and a Smith County commissioner pleaded guilty to evading arrest Wednesday morning.

Lance Ashley Phillips, 40, of Tyler, turned himself in on July 29 for an evading arrest detention charge after allegedly disturbing a court session in Winona two days prior. He was also charged with false report inducing an emergency response and contempt of court in the incident, and was held in the Smith County Jail on over $100,000 in total bonds until Aug. 3. On Wednesday, Phillips appeared in Judge Clay White’s court to enter a guilty plea. He received 30 days confinement for evading arrest, and the other charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal. Three charges of legal process simulating were dismissed as well.

In the original incident, Phillips had appeared in the courtroom in support of Cody Voss, according to Constable Josh Joplin. Voss was with Derek Phillips, Lance’s brother, on the night of March 28 when officers initiated a traffic stop on Voss which ended in the arrest of Derek and Voss, as well as Karen Phillips. Voss had a pretrial hearing on Thursday, July 27, regarding a failure to identify charge.

Phillips reportedly attempted to stand in for Voss in the hearing, and after Judge Curtis Wulf informed Phillips that he was not allowed to do that, the accused left the courtroom yelling “Curtis Wulf is a criminal!” Wulf then ordered officers in the courtroom to take Phillips into custody for contempt of court. At that, Phillips ran away, went outside, and ran across Hwy 155, narrowly avoiding being hit by an 18-wheeler, Joplin said. He was not seen again until turning himself in on July 29.

Phillips will receive six days credit for time served towards his 30-day sentence.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Numerous departments extinguish large house fire in Bullard
UT Health is partnering with the school of EMS to train officials from Guam to receive advance...
UT Health no longer in divert status, care to be resumed in emergency rooms, hospitals
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
Bishop Strickland claims dismissal due to ‘speaking the truth’
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls

Latest News

Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Tyler church spent over a thousand dollars on float for recently cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Tyler church spent thousands on float for the now cancelled Rose City Christmas parade
Tyler church spent thousands to prepare float for this year’s Rose City Christmas parade
Taylor McKibben (right) who had been charged with murder in the death of Samantha Dragoo...
Ex-TSTC student pleads guilty to reduced charge in girlfriend’s shooting death in exchange for probation recommendation