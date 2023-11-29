For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police department mourns sudden death of therapy dog days after cancer diagnosis

The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.
The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A police department in Wisconsin is mourning the death of one of its K-9s.

On Monday, the Oshkosh Police Department reported that a therapy dog named Magic tragically passed away after a cancer diagnosis.

According to the department, K-9 Magic became unexpectedly ill over the weekend and it was discovered that she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.

Medical staff determined there was nothing further they could do to help her recover so the decision was made to euthanize the pup to end her pain, police shared.

The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.
The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.(Oshkosh Police Department)

Magic was a 3-year-old golden retriever who was acquired by the department in March 2022 from Journey Together, a program that trains dogs to help people with PTSD.

Authorities said Magic helped provide emotional support to both community members and police officers. She also worked with the behavioral health department.

The 3-year-old pup would respond with officers to behavioral health-related calls and highly sensitive or emotional calls for service.

Magic had 364 deployments during her 20 months of service with the department.

“Magic was such a kind and happy dog with the softest fur. If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned how soft she was, we’d have a never-ending supply of her favorite treats,” the department said in a statement.

Police also noted a recent situation when Magic attended a critical incident stress debriefing for officers. She selected a specific officer who was impacted out of a room full of first responders.

“Magic’s intuition was like no other. This was just one specific example of how Magic impacted and helped others,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday
Clyde Finely
Marion County authorities ask for help finding missing man
Salvatore Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan.
Missing 88-year-old man found safe, Lufkin police confirm

Latest News

The United Way of Smith County is holding its annual “Tyler Gives” fundraiser this Giving...
East Texans open wallets for annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser
Cherokee County Commissioners approved the purchasing of 75 AEDs, or automated external...
Cherokee County commissioners agree to purchase 75 new portable defibrillators with ARPA funds
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
Sydney Meegan, 18, died unexpectedly from a severe allergic reaction last October and her...
Mother honoring daughter who died from severe allergic reaction with donation in her name
FILE - Rep. George Santos, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in...
Lawmakers move to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House