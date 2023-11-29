Marshall police arrest man accused of driving impaired with 3 children

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Thursday in Marshall for allegedly driving under the influence with children in his vehicle.

Louis Elliot Tackett, 31, of Shreveport, La., was arrested around 3:20 p.m. after Marshall police responded to a report of a traffic incident on I-20. Tackett had reportedly hit an 18-wheeler on the westbound exit at East End Boulevard South before attempting to reverse down the ramp. Officers found Tackett where his vehicle came to a rest after jumping a curb.

A witness said Tackett was driving erratically on I-20 before running a red light and crashing into the 18-wheeler. According to the police report, Tackett was seen to be impaired and had three children as passengers in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the children were placed in the care of relatives.

Tackett was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and child endangerment with $77,000 total bonds.

