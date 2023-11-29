First Alert Weather Day: Deep East Texas at risk for all forms of severe weather on Thursday

For Your Service
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for is in effect for Deep East Texas on Thursday as the threat for all forms of severe weather is possible.

An increased tornado threat has been added for the area with an enhanced risk for the southern portion of East Texas. A slight risk surrounds the enhanced risk area and then a marginal risk exists for the remainder of East Texas.

With the increased tornado risk over portions of Deep East Texas...we are asking those in the Enhanced Risk area, including the Lufkin area, to be Weather Alert tomorrow by making sure you have ways to get significant weather information at all times.

At this time, the most significant weather appears to be from late morning through the afternoon. Rainfall totals across East Texas are likely to be from .75″ to over 2.00″ in some areas.

