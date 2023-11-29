For Your Service
Numerous departments respond to large house fire in Bullard

Firefighters responding to house fire in Bullard
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in a Bullard subdivision on Tuesday night.

Multiple departments responded to the scene in the 200 block of Baganie Lane in the Katima subdivision. This is in the Cherokee County section of Bullard.

Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home. Along with Bullard Fire Department, other departments responding were Flint-Gresham, Lake Palestine East, Troup and Whitehouse. Bullard Police Department and UT Health EMS were also at the scene.

It us unknown at this time if anyone was inside the house when it began to burn. We have reached out to the Bullard fire chief for more information.

House a total loss after fire in Bullard subdivision

