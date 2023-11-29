East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas athlete is on his way to Thailand to participate in the World Ability Sports Games on December 8-9.

Will Butts, a sophomore track star at Grace Community School in Tyler, will be representing the USA on a 22-person team at the 2023 World Ability Sports Games in Thailand.

Will was born with a rare disease known as Hand Heart Syndrome which affects his tongue and all four of his limbs. He uses running blades to compete.

“I am a disabled athlete. I started running probably around five or six. I have run all over the nation at different national competitions, but this is my first international meet,” Will said.

Will is a national record holder in long jump and other track events. He will be participating in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races along with the long jump while in Thailand.

“It makes me feel excited and nervous. Excited because it’s a new experience and I can’t wait to run and meet new people and stuff like, that but nervous because it’s so much bigger than I’m used to and a lot more riding on it,” Will said.

Will’s goal is to break a few world records and put his name out there to compete in the 2028 paralympic games. Katie Butts, Will’s mother, hopes Will can be an example to East Texans that you can do anything you set your mind to.

“I hope that others are encouraged, I hope that they will see Will and see that there are a lot of possibilities out there and opportunities and Will has just taken them as he’s come, “Katie said.

Will says he is thankful and grateful for the opportunity and for those who helped him get where he is today.

“I am really grateful for everyone who has supported me through this: family, friends, teachers, doctors, coaches. I am excited to see where this takes me, and I hope to do well,” Will said.

Will left on Tuesday to go to Thailand. The competition begins on December 8.

