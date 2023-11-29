Cherokee County Commissioners approve online auctions to pay delinquent property tax

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - In Cherokee County Tuesday, commissioners approved moving property auctions online.

Previously, sales of tax-delinquent properties were handled in person at the Cherokee County Courthouse. Commissioners say online auctions will help reach more potential buyers and make the process more efficient.

The money raised from the auctions will go toward paying delinquent property taxes to the county.

“So if we foreclose on somebody’s property for back taxes, that’s what the money were collecting goes for. It pays their back taxes as well as the costs that are associated with the foreclosure of the property,” said Liz Vaughn, shareholder and attorney for a law firm representing the county.

Commissioners also adopted a new rule requiring bidders to be U.S. citizens. QR codes will soon be placed throughout the county. When scanned, it will take you to the county registration page and tax sale page.

