Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - UPDATE: Both of the escaped Fannin County Jail inmates are now back in custody.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Raymond Ross was taken into custody near the Bonham Housing Authority Wednesday afternoon.

Original Article:

One of two escaped Fannin County Jail inmates turned himself into authorities in Oklahoma, and the search for other continues Wednesday in Bonham.

Fannin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Frank Deater said Ramon Perez turned himself in in Bryan County, Oklahoma.

Deater says the search for the remaining escapee, Raymond Ross, continues in Bonham Wednesday afternoon.

Bonham Police received several calls Wednesday morning from residents claiming to have spotted at least one of the Fannin County Jail escapees.

There is a strong police presence surrounding the west side of Bonham, preventing people from coming in or out of that area, police said.

Bonham Police Chief Andrew Hawkes is asking people to stay out of the area east of Star west of SH-121 south of Russell and north of Sam Rayburn.

Hawkes says the suspect has multiple face and neck tattoos and is possibly wearing a a black hoodie.

According to police, Bonham Schools are on secure status, or lockout, meaning no one can go in or out of the school.

Two inmates escaped the Fannin County Jail Saturday night. Security footage showed Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez running into the wooded area south east of the jail, according to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5′7,” and 160 pounds. He was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Perez is a white male with black hair and brown eyes, about 5′11” and 180 pounds. He was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

Per Chief Andrew Hawkes - Chief of Police for Bonham Police Department Bonham PD is currently assisting Fannin county... Posted by Bonham Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

