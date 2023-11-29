Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Deep East Texas tomorrow as the threat for all forms of severe weather is possible. An increased tornado threat has been added for the area with an ENHANCED RISK (3 of 5) for the southern portion of ETX. A SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) surrounds the Enhanced Risk area and then a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) exists for the remainder of East Texas. With the increased tornado risk over portions of Deep East Texas...we are asking those in the Enhanced Risk area...including the Lufkin area...to be Weather Alert tomorrow by making sure you have ways to get significant weather information at all times. At this time, the time for the most significant weather appears to be from late morning, through the afternoon. Rainfall totals across East Texas are likely to be from .75″ to over 2.00″ in some areas. A few showers will be possible on Friday over the southern areas of ETX. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly mild for this time of year. Mostly Cloudy on Friday and Saturday, then partly cloudy Sunday and Monday followed by mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Please remain Weather Alert tomorrow and have a good day.

