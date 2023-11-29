For Your Service
2nd Smith County man arrested in child porn trading investigation

Antonio Guevara-Valderrama
Antonio Guevara-Valderrama(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the exchanging of child pornography.

Antonio Guevara-Valderrama, 36, was arrested on Nov. 9 for possession of child pornography. According to an arrest affidavit for Guevara-Valderrama, his possession was discovered through Nathaniel Mitchell, 22, of Flint, who was arrested on Nov. 7 for the same charge. Mitchell was reportedly found in possession of 29 child porn videos during a search of his cell phone while he was being investigated for an unrelated sexual assault.

According to Guevara-Valderrama’s affidavit, a text message thread between he and Mitchell was found during the search of Mitchell’s phone. The thread contained 186 messages spanning from June 27, 2022, to Oct. 12, 2023, the document said. In this thread investigators reportedly found numerous child porn videos, leading them to believe the illicit content originated from Guevara-Valderrama.

Upon interviewing Mitchell about Guevara-Valderrama, the document said he admitted to a business-like relationship with the man starting when Guevara-Valderrama approached Mitchell at the gym. This culminated in Guevara-Valderrama sending Mitchell videos of underage girls, Mitchell reportedly said, and even offering to pay Mitchell $1,000 to assault an 8-year-old neighbor that Guevara-Valderrama was allegedly babysitting while Guevara-Valderrama watched. Mitchell denied agreeing to this offer.

Guevara-Valderrama allegedly told Mitchell he and his “business partner” were assaulting the 8-year-old neighbor, though Mitchell also denied ever seeing or learning the name of the other person involved.

Guevara-Valderrama was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for his charge on a $700,000 bond. Mitchell bonded out on Nov. 7 for $500,000.

