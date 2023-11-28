For Your Service
Winnsboro ISD to release school early Friday in support of football regional finals

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has announced that school will be dismissed early on Friday, Dec. 1.

The district said that since the Red Raider football team will play in the regional finals Friday, they will release school at 1 p.m. across the district to enable families and fans to travel and cheer for the players.

The team will face off with Malakoff in Forney at City Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

