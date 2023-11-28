For Your Service
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve funds for boarding of large animals

By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman talks about why the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a transfer of funds Tuesday morning for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department due to the unexpected boarding of nine large animals. Selman also talks about the danger of loose livestock.

Tyler invests in 30-foot artificial Christmas tree for downtown square
Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman
