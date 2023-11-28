UT Tyler volleyball heads to NJCAA Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In womens volleyball today the UT Tyler Lady Patriots were busy preparing for the NJCAA National Tournament, after being selected as the #8 seed in the South Central Region. Lyndsay Marshe is the head coach and she says that the team has worked hard to get here.

“Well, we’re a part of one of the best conferences in the nation and with that, there’s a lot of great teams so this team is out to work really hard to get this bid this year,” she said. “This is our third back-to-back-to-back NCAA at-large bid and so I couldn’t be more proud of the program, the girls that have been here before us but this this team when push came to shove, they won the big games to get us there and I’m so proud of them.”

Tomorrow the team will be traveling to Canyon to take on #1 West Texas A&M which will take place this Thursday at an undetermined time.

