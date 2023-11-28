For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

UT Tyler volleyball heads to NJCAA Tournament

UT-Tyler volleyball
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In womens volleyball today the UT Tyler Lady Patriots were busy preparing for the NJCAA National Tournament, after being selected as the #8 seed in the South Central Region. Lyndsay Marshe is the head coach and she says that the team has worked hard to get here.

“Well, we’re a part of one of the best conferences in the nation and with that, there’s a lot of great teams so this team is out to work really hard to get this bid this year,” she said. “This is our third back-to-back-to-back NCAA at-large bid and so I couldn’t be more proud of the program, the girls that have been here before us but this this team when push came to shove, they won the big games to get us there and I’m so proud of them.”

Tomorrow the team will be traveling to Canyon to take on #1 West Texas A&M which will take place this Thursday at an undetermined time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday

Latest News

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Lightning Aguilera
Athens roper lands top spot at Fort Worth rodeo
Red Zone KLTV KTRE
6 East Texas games on tap for regional finals
Dallas Stars
Dallas visits Winnipeg after Johnston’s 2-goal game